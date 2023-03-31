Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 148,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

EPSN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 115,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,858. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

