Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.53

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.53 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.87). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 71.30 ($0.88), with a volume of 344,262 shares traded.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The company has a market cap of £102.47 million, a PE ratio of 793.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.37.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading

