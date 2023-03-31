Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.78 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,804.12 or 0.06411209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $220.78 billion and approximately $8.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018079 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.