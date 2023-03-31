Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EURN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Euronav has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.