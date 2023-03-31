Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $19.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9 %
JBGS stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
