Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $19.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

JBGS stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $180,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,595,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

