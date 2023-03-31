EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVgo Stock Up 22.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.02 on Friday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.