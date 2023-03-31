EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVgo Stock Up 22.1 %
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.02 on Friday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
