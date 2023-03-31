ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. ExcelFin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

