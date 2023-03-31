Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.3 days.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

