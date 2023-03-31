Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

