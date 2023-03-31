Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.39. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 638,306 shares.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $256.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. engages in providing housing finance system solutions. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment engages in purchase, securitization, and guarantee of single-family loans and management of single-family mortgage credit risk.

