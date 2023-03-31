Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $1.00

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.72 million and $966,816.88 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00201370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,515.99 or 1.00004936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97783006 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $846,351.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

