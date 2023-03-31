Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

