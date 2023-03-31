Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $298.85 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $298.85 million and approximately $42.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

