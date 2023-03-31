Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 285,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 91,991 shares.The stock last traded at $36.39 and had previously closed at $35.86.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $532.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.