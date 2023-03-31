Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 12,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

