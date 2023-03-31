Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Shares of Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($47.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($47.61). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($47.49), with a volume of 5,102 shares.

Fidessa group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,865.

About Fidessa group

(Get Rating)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.