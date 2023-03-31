FidoMeta (FMC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.