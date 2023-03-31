Financial Comparison: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CS Disco has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $135.19 million 2.77 -$70.76 million ($1.21) -5.21 Blackbaud $1.06 billion 3.42 -$45.41 million ($0.88) -77.36

This table compares CS Disco and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CS Disco and Blackbaud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 120.55%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -52.35% -28.42% -25.31% Blackbaud -4.29% 7.34% 1.92%

Summary

Blackbaud beats CS Disco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.