Financial Review: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.13 $113.19 million $3.12 7.87 VIA optronics $230.25 million 0.28 -$13.91 million ($0.48) -5.98

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 14.52% 18.49% 10.50% VIA optronics -4.62% -16.74% -6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

