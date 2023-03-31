First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 689 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000.

PVI opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

