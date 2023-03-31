First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

