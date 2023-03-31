First Affirmative Financial Network Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in First Solar were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.89 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

