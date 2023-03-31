First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuit were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.84.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $440.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.91. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

