First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

