First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 192 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA opened at $359.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

