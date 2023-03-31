First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,370 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

