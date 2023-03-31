First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 127 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $676.68 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.06.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

