First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

