First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

