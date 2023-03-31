First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

FCNCA opened at $933.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $964.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

