First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.13

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 28,095 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

