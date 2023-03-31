First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.13

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 28,095 shares.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
