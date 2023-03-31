First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 2.3% Higher

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50. 33,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 29,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

