First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.12% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

