First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

FUSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 3,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 15.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

