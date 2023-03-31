FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

