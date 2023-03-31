Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 537,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 87.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 412,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

FIAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.