Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

FOM has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CVE FOM traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.84. The company had a trading volume of 927,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.93 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$877.13 million, a PE ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.96.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

