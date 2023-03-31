Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 1056838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.26 million, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 3.71.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

