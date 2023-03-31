Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $12.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.29 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

