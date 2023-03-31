Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.97.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
