Foster Group Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.38. 2,615,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.