Foster Group Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

