Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,225 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

