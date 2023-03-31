Foster Group Inc. Has $231.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $231,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,566. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.