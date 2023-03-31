Foster Group Inc. Has $346,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

CTVA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.