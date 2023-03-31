Foster Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,345 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,080,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

