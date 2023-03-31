Foster Group Inc. Purchases 2,234 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. 301,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

