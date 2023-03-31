Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,993 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

