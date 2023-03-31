Foster Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $69.64. 3,045,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

