Foster Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $234.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,905. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

